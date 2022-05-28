Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.74. Vertex Energy reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,566.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

