Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.