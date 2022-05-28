Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.36). Airspan Networks reported earnings of ($15.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,086. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

