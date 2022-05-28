Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.36). Airspan Networks reported earnings of ($15.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.
Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.
In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MIMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,086. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42.
About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
