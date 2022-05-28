Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.64 Million

Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will report $327.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $328.28 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $321.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

B opened at $35.79 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

