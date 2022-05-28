Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will post $39.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.76 million. Blade Air Mobility posted sales of $12.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $143.07 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blade Air Mobility.

BLDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $27,949.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $512.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

