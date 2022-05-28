Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.65. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.43.

CPT traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $144.98. 538,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,903. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $124.21 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

