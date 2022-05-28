Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $41.35 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

