Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.11. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CURO opened at $8.29 on Friday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $334.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.