Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Enova International posted earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 220,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. Enova International has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

