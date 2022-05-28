Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.58. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

FISV stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

