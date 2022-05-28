Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will post $69.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $70.20 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $59.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $290.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.01 million to $291.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $348.90 million, with estimates ranging from $344.44 million to $352.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $786.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18.
About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
