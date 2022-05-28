Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%.

HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 106,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,910. The firm has a market cap of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

