Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post $1.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 553.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 64,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $459.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.38. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,401,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Immatics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immatics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

