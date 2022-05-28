Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.38. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $12.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 1,713,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.41. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

