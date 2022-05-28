Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will announce $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.78 and the lowest is $3.85. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 544.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,318. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

