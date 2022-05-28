Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.45. 590,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

