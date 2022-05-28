Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 771.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $14.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $14.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 53,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 20,827,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,753,367. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

