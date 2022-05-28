Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $49.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.13 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 660,452 shares of company stock worth $2,969,847.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

