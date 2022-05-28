Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

