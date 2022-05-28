Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.61. SouthState reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $62,751,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. 172,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,635. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

