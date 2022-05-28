Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Sunoco reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $4,814,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 160,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

