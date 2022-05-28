Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne HealthTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thorne HealthTech.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 63,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

In other news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

