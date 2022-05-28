Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vipshop.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vipshop stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 5,354,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop (Get Rating)
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
