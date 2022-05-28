Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.87 EPS

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Workday reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.43. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

