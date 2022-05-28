Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 1,385,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.