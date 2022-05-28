Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $5.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.65 and the highest is $6.51. AutoNation reported earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $23.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $25.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,743 shares of company stock valued at $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.13. 894,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.