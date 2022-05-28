Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.74. Copa reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $367,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $350,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Copa by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Copa by 94.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 232,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. Copa has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $97.63.

About Copa (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.