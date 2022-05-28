Zacks: Brokerages Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of ESMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,904. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.