Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will announce $40.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 billion. JD.com posted sales of $39.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $161.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.19 billion to $163.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $192.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $187.04 billion to $199.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

