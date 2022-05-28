Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.87. 272,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $175.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

