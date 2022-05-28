Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.77. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.