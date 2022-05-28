Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.91. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $17.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $22.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $26.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

PDCE stock traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,421 shares of company stock worth $3,871,704. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

