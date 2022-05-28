Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. 3,767,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,296. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

