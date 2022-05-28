Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,958,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 71,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.