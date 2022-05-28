Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 288,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,103. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,172,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,971,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,192,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

