Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.37. Stryker reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

SYK opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $224.02 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 45.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

