Zacks: Brokerages Expect Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suzano will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suzano.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 293.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 879,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at about $5,810,000.

Shares of SUZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 1,063,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

