Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:THG opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

