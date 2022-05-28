Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Hold

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 575,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,339. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $646.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

