Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Hold

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NKTX stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Nkarta by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

