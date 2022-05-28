Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBBN. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.