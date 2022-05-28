Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) to “Hold”

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Get ESS Tech alerts:

GWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 1,479,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.