Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to “Buy”

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
