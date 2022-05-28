Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGFHY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

KGFHY stock remained flat at $$6.72 during trading on Friday. 179,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,768. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.