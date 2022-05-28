Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to “Hold”

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

