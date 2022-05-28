Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($97.87) to €56.00 ($59.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €84.00 ($89.36) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($93.62) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($95.74) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Zalando has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $62.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

