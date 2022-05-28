Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%.
NYSE ZH opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zhihu (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.