Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.65 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $1.55 on Friday. Zhihu has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Zhihu by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

