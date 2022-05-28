Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.65 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%.
Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $1.55 on Friday. Zhihu has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.
Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.