Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

