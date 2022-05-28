Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 47.9% in May

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zovio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

